Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of #RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUr the MOVIE
1 poster
Going 2
Not going 0
Kinoafisha Films #RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUr the MOVIE

#RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUr the MOVIE

#Runseokjin_Ep.Tour the Movie 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Going 2
Not going 0

Synopsis

Spanning 10 cities and 20 performances, the most thrilling moments of Jin's first solo fan concert world tour are now ready to unfold on the big screen. With "challenge" as its theme, the show sees "Worldwide Handsome" Jin bring his signature energy to the stage, laughing, singing, and completing missions with ARMY across five energetic rounds. From his first solo album, "Happy," backed by a live band, to his second mini-album, "Echo," and a special medley of BTS songs, the concert unfolds as a panorama of diverse music and emotion, captivating both eyes and ears.
Country South Korea
Runtime 1 hour 40 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 27 December 2025
Release date
27 December 2025 Croatia
27 December 2025 Czechia
27 December 2025 Georgia PG-13
27 December 2025 Kazakhstan 12+
27 December 2025 Kyrgyzstan 12+
27 December 2025 Latvia N12
27 December 2025 Poland
27 December 2025 Romania
Worldwide Gross $189,425
Production HYBE
Also known as
#Runseokjin_Ep.Tour: The Movie
Director
Jun-Soo Park
Cast
Jin
Cast and Crew

Film rating

9.0
Rate 12 votes
9.4 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Shelter
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Kommentiruy eto
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Ravioli Oli
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more