Spanning 10 cities and 20 performances, the most thrilling moments of Jin's first solo fan concert world tour are now ready to unfold on the big screen. With "challenge" as its theme, the show sees "Worldwide Handsome" Jin bring his signature energy to the stage, laughing, singing, and completing missions with ARMY across five energetic rounds. From his first solo album, "Happy," backed by a live band, to his second mini-album, "Echo," and a special medley of BTS songs, the concert unfolds as a panorama of diverse music and emotion, captivating both eyes and ears.