Megadeth: Behind the Mask

Synopsis

Dave Mustaine reveals 40 years of Megadeth history and premieres their final album in a special event featuring career-spanning interviews and track-by-track commentary on this landmark release.
Country USA / Ireland
Runtime 1 hour 48 minutes
Production year 2026
World premiere 22 January 2026
Release date
22 January 2026 Bulgaria
22 January 2026 Czechia
22 January 2026 Latvia 18+
22 January 2026 Lithuania N16
22 January 2026 Poland
Worldwide Gross $105,133
Production Shadow Pictures
Also known as
Megadeth: Behind the Mask
Director
Casey Tebo
Cast
Dave Mustaine
Cast and Crew

Film rating

7.6
Rate 11 votes
7.3 IMDb
