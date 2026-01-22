Menu
Kinoafisha
Films
Megadeth: Behind the Mask
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Music
Synopsis
Dave Mustaine reveals 40 years of Megadeth history and premieres their final album in a special event featuring career-spanning interviews and track-by-track commentary on this landmark release.
Country
USA / Ireland
Runtime
1 hour 48 minutes
Production year
2026
World premiere
22 January 2026
Release date
22 January 2026
Bulgaria
22 January 2026
Czechia
22 January 2026
Latvia
18+
22 January 2026
Lithuania
N16
22 January 2026
Poland
Worldwide Gross
$105,133
Production
Shadow Pictures
Also known as
Megadeth: Behind the Mask
Director
Casey Tebo
Cast
Dave Mustaine
Film rating
7.6
7.3
IMDb
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
