Vera Vexley is the editor of the Metropolitan Ledger’s puzzle section, and a part-time consulting detective for the local sheriff’s office. This year, she has been invited to spend the holidays with family friends, the Sterlings, a wealthy family who appears to be hiding enough secrets to stuff a sleigh. Vera soon finds herself helming a murder investigation when someone is found dead on Christmas morning, putting her at odds with the quick-tempered and distraught family members. Can Vera find the culprit before the holidays turn even more deadly?