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Poster of A Christmas Murder Mystery
6.3
Kinoafisha Films A Christmas Murder Mystery
6.3

A Christmas Murder Mystery

, 2025
A Christmas Murder Mystery
USA / Detective / 18+
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Not going 0
Poster of A Christmas Murder Mystery
6.3
Going 0
Not going 0

Synopsis

Vera Vexley is the editor of the Metropolitan Ledger’s puzzle section, and a part-time consulting detective for the local sheriff’s office. This year, she has been invited to spend the holidays with family friends, the Sterlings, a wealthy family who appears to be hiding enough secrets to stuff a sleigh. Vera soon finds herself helming a murder investigation when someone is found dead on Christmas morning, putting her at odds with the quick-tempered and distraught family members. Can Vera find the culprit before the holidays turn even more deadly?

Cast

Vivica A. Fox
Vivica A. Fox
Cynthia Marshall
Morgan Bradley
Vera Vexley
Rob Mayes
Rob Mayes
Troy Sterling
Jamie Bernadette
Jamie Bernadette
Jan
Adam Huss
Adam Huss
Reporter Clark
Michael Paré
Michael Paré
Harold Sterling
Caryn Richman
Jason-Shane Scott
Katy Wilson
Randy Jay Burrell
Michael Sterling
Andrew Carter Downard
Butler
Melissa Falcone
News Reporter
Director Peter Sullivan
Writer Peter Sullivan, Adam Rockoff, Jeffrey Schenck
Composer Brooke deRosa
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Production year 2025
Online premiere 7 December 2025
World premiere 7 December 2025
Budget $1,000,000
Production Hybrid
Also known as
A Christmas Murder Mystery

Film rating

6.3
Rate 10 votes
5.9 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025 
Updated 9 December 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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