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Adam Huss
Adam Huss Adam Huss
Kinoafisha Persons Adam Huss

Adam Huss

Adam Huss

Date of Birth
1 March 1977
Age
49 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Actor type
Horror actor, Comedy actor, Action hero

Popular Films

A Christmas Murder Mystery 6.2
A Christmas Murder Mystery (2025)
Ernesto's Manifesto 6.0
Ernesto's Manifesto (2019)
Night of the Living Dead 4.8
Night of the Living Dead (2026)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Night of the Living Dead 4.8
Night of the Living Dead Night of the Living Dead
Horror 2026, USA
Watch trailer
A Christmas Murder Mystery 6.3
A Christmas Murder Mystery A Christmas Murder Mystery
Detective 2025, USA
Ernesto's Manifesto 6
Ernesto's Manifesto Ernesto's Manifesto
Comedy 2019, USA
Misirlou 4
Misirlou Misirlou
Action, Thriller 2017, USA
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