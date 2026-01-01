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About
Filmography
Adam Huss
Adam Huss
Kinoafisha
Persons
Adam Huss
Adam Huss
Adam Huss
Date of Birth
1 March 1977
Age
49 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Actor type
Horror actor
,
Comedy actor
,
Action hero
Popular Films
6.2
A Christmas Murder Mystery
(2025)
6.0
Ernesto's Manifesto
(2019)
4.8
Night of the Living Dead
(2026)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Comedy
Detective
Horror
Thriller
Year
All
2026
2025
2019
2017
All
4
Films
4
Actor
4
4.8
Night of the Living Dead
Night of the Living Dead
Horror
2026, USA
Watch trailer
6.3
A Christmas Murder Mystery
A Christmas Murder Mystery
Detective
2025, USA
6
Ernesto's Manifesto
Ernesto's Manifesto
Comedy
2019, USA
4
Misirlou
Misirlou
Action, Thriller
2017, USA
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