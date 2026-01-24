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Poster of The Gallerist
4.7
Kinoafisha Films The Gallerist
4.7

The Gallerist

, 2026
The Gallerist
USA, France / Thriller
Going 0
Not going 0
Poster of The Gallerist
4.7
Going 0
Not going 0

Synopsis

A desperate gallerist conspires to sell a dead body at Art Basel Miami.

Cast

Jenna Ortega
Jenna Ortega
Kiki Gorman
Natalie Portman
Natalie Portman
Polina Polinski
Da'Vine Joy Randolph
Da'Vine Joy Randolph
Stella Burgess
Catherine Zeta-Jones
Catherine Zeta-Jones
Zach Galifianakis
Zach Galifianakis
Dalton Hardberry
Sterling K. Brown
Sterling K. Brown
Daniel Bruhl
Daniel Bruhl
Charli XCX
Charli XCX
Youssef Kerkour
Doug
Douglas Rand
Perez Curator
Luke Stratte-McClure
Officer Richardson
Alia Shelesh
Green
Director Cathy Yan
Writer Cathy Yan, James Pedersen
Composer Andrew Orkin, Joseph Shirley
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA / France
Runtime 1 hour 34 minutes
Production year 2026
World premiere 24 January 2026
Release date
4 December 2026 USA
Production Concordia Studio, MRC Film, MountainA
Also known as
The Gallerist

Film rating

4.7
Rate 14 votes
4.6 IMDb
Updated 28 October 2026
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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