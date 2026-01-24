4.7The Gallerist
The Gallerist, 2026
USA, France / Thriller
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Synopsis
A desperate gallerist conspires to sell a dead body at Art Basel Miami.
Cast
Luke Stratte-McClure
Officer Richardson
Alia Shelesh
Green
Film details
Country USA / France
Runtime 1 hour 34 minutes
Production year 2026
World premiere 24 January 2026
Release date
|4 December 2026
|USA
Production Concordia Studio, MRC Film, MountainA
Also known as
The Gallerist
Updated 28 October 2026
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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