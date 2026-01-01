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Cathy Yan
Cathy Yan Cathy Yan
Kinoafisha Persons Cathy Yan

Cathy Yan

Cathy Yan

Date of Birth
25 January 1983
Age
43 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Occupation
Producer, Director, Writer

Popular Films

Succession 7.8
Succession (2018)
Birds of Prey 6.8
Birds of Prey (2020)
4.6
The Gallerist (2026)

Filmography

4.6
The Gallerist The Gallerist
Thriller 2026, USA / France
Birds of Prey 6.8
Birds of Prey Birds of Prey And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn
Sci-Fi, Action, Thriller 2020, USA
Watch trailer
Succession 7.8
Succession
Drama, Family 2018, USA
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News about Cathy Yan’s private life
Charli XCX and Takashi Miike
Takashi Miike’s Next Film Stars Charli XCX — Prepare for a Summer of Shocking Horror
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