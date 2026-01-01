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Cathy Yan
Cathy Yan
Kinoafisha
Persons
Cathy Yan
Cathy Yan
Cathy Yan
Date of Birth
25 January 1983
Age
43 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Occupation
Producer, Director, Writer
Popular Films
7.8
Succession
(2018)
6.8
Birds of Prey
(2020)
4.6
The Gallerist
(2026)
Filmography
4.6
The Gallerist
The Gallerist
Thriller
2026, USA / France
6.8
Birds of Prey
Birds of Prey And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn
Sci-Fi, Action, Thriller
2020, USA
Watch trailer
7.8
Succession
Drama, Family
2018, USA
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News about Cathy Yan’s private life
Takashi Miike’s Next Film Stars Charli XCX — Prepare for a Summer of Shocking Horror
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