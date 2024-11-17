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Poster of No Dogs Allowed
7.6
Kinoafisha Films No Dogs Allowed
7.6

No Dogs Allowed

, 2024
No Dogs Allowed
Germany / Drama / 18+
Poster of No Dogs Allowed
7.6

Synopsis

Fifteen-year-old Gabo seems like a regular teenager who goes to school, plays video games with his best friend, and does other things a normal teenager would do – except he’s not. He has tendencies he knows to be wrong, but cannot control. He befriends Dave, a much older man with his fantasies. Lines soon start to blur between a trusting friendship and being groomed. Once Dave is arrested on suspicion of statutory rape, Gabo must suddenly decide whether to testify against his mentor with the risk of exposing his secret.

Cast

Katharina Schubert
Susanne
Ole Eisfeld
Berater Präventionsstelle
Carlo Krammling
Gabo
Robin Sondermann
Dave
Sithembile Menck
Frau Juhasz
Bineta Hansen
Emi
Sean Douglas
Sebbo
Sammy Schrein
Sam
Vera Fay
Maja
Lisa Riesner
Frau Makowski
Director Steve Bache
Writer Stephan Kämpf
Composer Andreas Pfeiffer
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Germany
Runtime 1 hour 46 minutes
Production year 2024
Online premiere 9 December 2025
World premiere 17 November 2024
Production Das kleine Fernsehspiel (ZDF), Schiwago Film
Also known as
No Dogs Allowed, Koertele keelatud, 我15歲，你在乎嗎？

Film rating

7.6
Rate 10 votes
7.5 IMDb
Updated 8 December 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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