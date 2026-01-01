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Filmography
Ole Eisfeld
Ole Eisfeld
Kinoafisha
Persons
Ole Eisfeld
Ole Eisfeld
Ole Eisfeld
Date of Birth
15 November 1973
Age
52 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Actor type
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
7.6
No Dogs Allowed
(2024)
6.2
Luis Trenker-Der Schmale Grat der Wahrheit
(2015)
6.1
Electric Fields
(2024)
Filmography
6.1
Electric Fields
Electric Fields
Drama
2024, Switzerland
7.6
No Dogs Allowed
No Dogs Allowed
Drama
2024, Germany
6.2
Luis Trenker-Der Schmale Grat der Wahrheit
Luis Trenker — Der Schmale Grat der Wahrheit
Drama
2015, Austria / Germany
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