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Ole Eisfeld Ole Eisfeld
Kinoafisha Persons Ole Eisfeld

Ole Eisfeld

Ole Eisfeld

Date of Birth
15 November 1973
Age
52 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Actor type
Dramatic actor

Popular Films

No Dogs Allowed 7.6
No Dogs Allowed (2024)
Luis Trenker-Der Schmale Grat der Wahrheit 6.2
Luis Trenker-Der Schmale Grat der Wahrheit (2015)
Electric Fields 6.1
Electric Fields (2024)

Filmography

Electric Fields 6.1
Electric Fields Electric Fields
Drama 2024, Switzerland
No Dogs Allowed 7.6
No Dogs Allowed No Dogs Allowed
Drama 2024, Germany
Luis Trenker-Der Schmale Grat der Wahrheit 6.2
Luis Trenker-Der Schmale Grat der Wahrheit Luis Trenker — Der Schmale Grat der Wahrheit
Drama 2015, Austria / Germany
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