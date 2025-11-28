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Poster of The Future Awaits
5.7
Kinoafisha Films The Future Awaits
5.7

The Future Awaits

, 2025
La vie devant moi
France / Biography, Drama, History / 18+
Poster of The Future Awaits
5.7

Synopsis

In July 1942, during the Vel’ d’Hiv’ Roundup of Jewish families in Paris, 13 year old Tauba Birenbaum and her parents, who are Polish Jews, find refuge in a tiny room for the next 765 days. Living conditions are tough and they fear being discovered at any moment. But while her parents sink further into despair, Tauba’s fighting spirit shines through. She finds joy in every little thing, from a piano drawn on the floor, to the views of Paris through an open window. Despite extreme circumstances, she will keep hope until the liberation of Paris, and take back control of her life.

Cast

Guillaume Gallienne
Guillaume Gallienne
Moshe Zylbersztejn
Violette Guillon
Tauba Zylbersztejn
Adeline d'Hermy
Rywka Zylbersztejn
Sandrine Bonnaire
Sandrine Bonnaire
Rose Dinanceau
Laurent Bateau
Laurent Bateau
Désiré Dinanceau
Claude Mathieu
Marta
Rod Paradot
Rod Paradot
Alfred
Bernard Le Coq
Bernard Le Coq
Le médecin hôpital
Xavier Mathieu
Xavier Mathieu
Éric Savin
Aymeric Fougeron
Héloïse Volle
Suzanne
Director Nils Tavernier
Writer Nils Tavernier, Laurent Bertoni, Guy Birenbaum
Composer Baptiste Colleu, Pierre Colleu
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France
Runtime 1 hour 33 minutes
Production year 2025
Worldwide Gross $741,723
Production Bonne Pioche, Apollo Films, Federation Pictures
Also known as
La vie devant moi, The Future Awaits, Kol Ha'Kha'yim Lefana'i, La vida ante nosotros, La Guerre à 13 ans

Film rating

5.7
Rate 10 votes
5.7 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025 
Updated 28 November 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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