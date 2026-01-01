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Filmography
Xavier Mathieu
Xavier Mathieu
Kinoafisha
Persons
Xavier Mathieu
Xavier Mathieu
Xavier Mathieu
Date of Birth
15 May 1965
Age
61 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
7.1
Cheyenne et Lola
(2020)
6.9
At War
(2018)
6.7
The Measure of a Man
(2016)
Filmography
5.7
The Future Awaits
La vie devant moi
Biography, Drama, History
2025, France
6.3
And the Party Goes On
Et la fête continue !
Comedy, Drama, Romantic
2023, France / Italy
Watch trailer
7.1
Cheyenne et Lola
Drama, Comedy, Crime
2020, France
6.9
At War
Un Autre Monde
Drama
2018, France
6.7
The Measure of a Man
La loi du marché
Drama
2016, France
Watch trailer
Show more
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