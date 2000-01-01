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Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Laurent Bateau
Laurent Bateau
Kinoafisha
Persons
Laurent Bateau
Laurent Bateau
Laurent Bateau
Date of Birth
1 January 2000
Age
26 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
Dramatic actor
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
7.5
The Concert
(2009)
7.1
The Most Precious of Cargoes
(2024)
7.0
Delicious
(2021)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Animation
Biography
Comedy
Drama
Family
History
Musical
Romantic
Year
All
2025
2024
2022
2021
2020
2018
2017
2010
2009
2006
2003
2001
All
17
Films
16
TV Shows
1
Actor
17
5.7
The Future Awaits
La vie devant moi
Biography, Drama, History
2025, France
7.1
The Most Precious of Cargoes
La plus précieuse des marchandises
Animation, Drama
2024, Belgium / France
Watch trailer
5.3
Not Without My Shrink
Jamais sans mon psy
Comedy
2024, France
Watch trailer
6.2
Off the Hook
Comedy, Romantic
2022, France
6.2
King
King
Adventure, Family
2022, France
Watch trailer
7
Delicious
Délicieux
Comedy, Drama, History
2021, France / Belgium
5.3
10 jours sans maman
10 jours sans maman
Comedy
2020, France
Watch trailer
6.6
Le retour du héros
Le retour du héros
Comedy, Romantic, Adventure
2018, France
Watch trailer
6.6
Rolling to You
Tout le monde debout / Rolling to you
Comedy
2018, France
Watch trailer
5.5
La belle et la belle
La belle et la belle
Comedy
2018, France
6.2
Stars by the Pound
Stars by the Pound
Comedy, Drama, Family
2018, France
6.9
Dalida
Dalida
Romantic, Biography
2017, France
Watch trailer
6.5
Le mac
Le mac
Comedy
2010, France
Watch trailer
7.5
The Concert
Le concert
Musical, Comedy
2009, France / Italy / Belgium / Romania
Watch trailer
6.4
OSS 117: Cairo, Nest of Spies
OSS 117: Le Caire nid d'espions
Comedy, Adventure
2006, France
6.2
Mais qui a tué Pamela Rose?
Mais qui a tué Pamela Rose?
Action, Comedy
2003, France
6.4
My Wife Is an Actress
My Wife Is An Actress / Ma femme est une actrice
Comedy, Romantic, Drama
2001, France
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