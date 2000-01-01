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Laurent Bateau
Laurent Bateau Laurent Bateau
Kinoafisha Persons Laurent Bateau

Laurent Bateau

Laurent Bateau

Date of Birth
1 January 2000
Age
26 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Comedy actor, Dramatic actor, Romantic hero

Popular Films

The Concert 7.5
The Concert (2009)
The Most Precious of Cargoes 7.1
The Most Precious of Cargoes (2024)
Delicious 7.0
Delicious (2021)

Filmography

Genre
Year
The Future Awaits 5.7
The Future Awaits La vie devant moi
Biography, Drama, History 2025, France
The Most Precious of Cargoes 7.1
The Most Precious of Cargoes La plus précieuse des marchandises
Animation, Drama 2024, Belgium / France
Watch trailer
Not Without My Shrink 5.3
Not Without My Shrink Jamais sans mon psy
Comedy 2024, France
Watch trailer
Off the Hook 6.2
Off the Hook
Comedy, Romantic 2022, France
King 6.2
King King
Adventure, Family 2022, France
Watch trailer
Delicious 7
Delicious Délicieux
Comedy, Drama, History 2021, France / Belgium
10 jours sans maman 5.3
10 jours sans maman 10 jours sans maman
Comedy 2020, France
Watch trailer
Le retour du héros 6.6
Le retour du héros Le retour du héros
Comedy, Romantic, Adventure 2018, France
Watch trailer
Rolling to You 6.6
Rolling to You Tout le monde debout / Rolling to you
Comedy 2018, France
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La belle et la belle 5.5
La belle et la belle La belle et la belle
Comedy 2018, France
Stars by the Pound 6.2
Stars by the Pound Stars by the Pound
Comedy, Drama, Family 2018, France
Dalida 6.9
Dalida Dalida
Romantic, Biography 2017, France
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Le mac 6.5
Le mac Le mac
Comedy 2010, France
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The Concert 7.5
The Concert Le concert
Musical, Comedy 2009, France / Italy / Belgium / Romania
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OSS 117: Cairo, Nest of Spies 6.4
OSS 117: Cairo, Nest of Spies OSS 117: Le Caire nid d'espions
Comedy, Adventure 2006, France
Mais qui a tué Pamela Rose? 6.2
Mais qui a tué Pamela Rose? Mais qui a tué Pamela Rose?
Action, Comedy 2003, France
My Wife Is an Actress 6.4
My Wife Is an Actress My Wife Is An Actress / Ma femme est une actrice
Comedy, Romantic, Drama 2001, France
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