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Poster of Benjamin Bat
7.7
Kinoafisha Films Benjamin Bat
7.7

Benjamin Bat

, 2024
Benjamin Bat
Luxembourg, Netherlands / Adventure, Animation, Musical / 18+
Poster of Benjamin Bat
7.7

Synopsis

The sensitive Benjamin is being mocked by his bat family because he's afraid of the dark. When on top he falls in love with a bird, he becomes a complete outcast. But his love helps him conquer his fear and stand for who he truly is.
Writer Errol Nayci, Karen van Holst Pellekaan
Composer Laurens Goedhart, Fons Merkies
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country Luxembourg / Netherlands
Runtime 1 hour 15 minutes
Production year 2024
World premiere 23 October 2024
Release date
20 November 2025 Czechia
23 October 2024 Netherlands 6
Worldwide Gross $11,512
Production The Storytellers Film & TV, ZEILT productions, AVROTROS
Also known as
Benjamin Bat, Fliedermaus Ben, Nahkhiir Benjamin, Nietoperz Benjamin, Victor Vleermuis

Cartoon rating

7.7
Rate 10 votes
7.5 IMDb
Place in the rating
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