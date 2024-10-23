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Benjamin Bat
7.7
Benjamin Bat
, 2024
Benjamin Bat
Luxembourg, Netherlands / Adventure, Animation, Musical / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Posters
7.7
Synopsis
The sensitive Benjamin is being mocked by his bat family because he's afraid of the dark. When on top he falls in love with a bird, he becomes a complete outcast. But his love helps him conquer his fear and stand for who he truly is.
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Writer
Errol Nayci
,
Karen van Holst Pellekaan
Composer
Laurens Goedhart
,
Fons Merkies
Cast and Crew
Animated film details
Country
Luxembourg / Netherlands
Runtime
1 hour 15 minutes
Production year
2024
World premiere
23 October 2024
Release date
20 November 2025
Czechia
23 October 2024
Netherlands
6
Worldwide Gross
$11,512
Production
The Storytellers Film & TV, ZEILT productions, AVROTROS
Also known as
Benjamin Bat, Fliedermaus Ben, Nahkhiir Benjamin, Nietoperz Benjamin, Victor Vleermuis
More
Cartoon rating
7.7
Rate
10
votes
7.5
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films
Updated 18 November 2025
Showtimes
Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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