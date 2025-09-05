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Poster of Andrea's Island
5.9
Kinoafisha Films Andrea's Island
5.9

Andrea's Island

, 2025
L'isola di Andrea
Italy, France / Drama / 18+
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Poster of Andrea's Island
5.9
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Synopsis

The story of the legal battle waged by two parents for the custody of their only 8-year-old son.

Cast

Vinicio Marchioni
Vinicio Marchioni
Andrea Migliaccio
Teresa Saponangelo
Gaia Bassi
Benedetto Battipede
Francesco Battipede
Paola Bovolo
Alice Isabella Capparone
Arcangelo Casillo
Aniello Di Maso
Emanuele Donadio
Marina Ferrara
Director Antonio Capuano
Writer Antonio Capuano
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Italy / France
Runtime 1 hour 45 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 5 September 2025
Release date
2 October 2025 Italy
Also known as
L'isola di Andrea, Andrea's Island, Wyspa Andrei

Film rating

5.9
Rate 10 votes
5.8 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025 
Updated 11 November 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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