Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
5.9
Kinoafisha
Films
Andrea's Island
5.9
Andrea's Island
, 2025
L'isola di Andrea
Italy, France / Drama / 18+
Going
0
Not going
0
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
5.9
Going
0
Not going
0
Synopsis
The story of the legal battle waged by two parents for the custody of their only 8-year-old son.
Expand
Cast
Vinicio Marchioni
Andrea Migliaccio
Teresa Saponangelo
Gaia Bassi
Benedetto Battipede
Francesco Battipede
Paola Bovolo
Alice Isabella Capparone
Arcangelo Casillo
Aniello Di Maso
Emanuele Donadio
Marina Ferrara
Director
Antonio Capuano
Writer
Antonio Capuano
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Italy / France
Runtime
1 hour 45 minutes
Production year
2025
World premiere
5 September 2025
Release date
2 October 2025
Italy
Also known as
L'isola di Andrea, Andrea's Island, Wyspa Andrei
More
Film rating
5.9
Rate
10
votes
5.8
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025
Updated 11 November 2025
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Now Playing
New Releases
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Evil Dead Burn
2026, USA, Horror
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Her Private Hell
2026, Denmark, Drama, Horror, Thriller
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
2026, Russia, Family
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree