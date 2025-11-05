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5.9
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Baglanti Hatasi
5.9
Baglanti Hatasi
, 2025
Baglanti Hatasi
Turkey / Drama / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
5.9
Synopsis
The film focuses on a group of high school students' efforts to confront the bullying they experience through social media and the complex and risky aspects of the digital world they encounter in the process.
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Cast
Timur Acar
Tayfun
Ali Barkın
Belçim Bilgin
Merve
Deniz Ali Cankorur
Ismet
Ayse Melike Çerçi
Volkan Çolpan
Utku Coskun
Boygar
Asena Keskinci
Eylül
Çagdas Onur Öztürk
Fatih Berk Sahin
Cesur
Murat Serezli
Onur Tuna
Director
Gökçen Usta
Writer
Ali Kobanbay
Composer
Mert Tünay
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Turkey
Runtime
2 hours 1 minute
Production year
2025
Budget
1,000,000 TRL
Worldwide Gross
$39,399
Production
Böcek Film
Also known as
Baglanti Hatasi, Bağlantı Hatası
More
Film rating
5.9
Rate
10
votes
5
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025
Updated 5 November 2025
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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