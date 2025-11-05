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Poster of Baglanti Hatasi
5.9
Kinoafisha Films Baglanti Hatasi
5.9

Baglanti Hatasi

, 2025
Baglanti Hatasi
Turkey / Drama / 18+
Poster of Baglanti Hatasi
5.9

Synopsis

The film focuses on a group of high school students' efforts to confront the bullying they experience through social media and the complex and risky aspects of the digital world they encounter in the process.

Cast

Timur Acar
Tayfun
Ali Barkın
Belçim Bilgin
Belçim Bilgin
Merve
Deniz Ali Cankorur
Ismet
Ayse Melike Çerçi
Volkan Çolpan
Utku Coskun
Boygar
Asena Keskinci
Eylül
Çagdas Onur Öztürk
Fatih Berk Sahin
Cesur
Murat Serezli
Onur Tuna
Onur Tuna
Director Gökçen Usta
Writer Ali Kobanbay
Composer Mert Tünay
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Turkey
Runtime 2 hours 1 minute
Production year 2025
Budget 1,000,000 TRL
Worldwide Gross $39,399
Production Böcek Film
Also known as
Baglanti Hatasi, Bağlantı Hatası

Film rating

5.9
Rate 10 votes
5 IMDb
Place in the rating
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Updated 5 November 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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