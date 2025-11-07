Cast
Rao Ramesh
Bhooma's father
Dheekshith Shetty
Vikram 'Vicky'
Rahul Ravindran
Professor Sudheer
Vaanya Aggarwal
Single Girl 2
Mahaboob Basha
Senior student
Cast and Crew
Director
Rahul Ravindran
Writer
Rahul Ravindran
Composer
Prashanth Vihari, Hesham Abdul Wahab
Film details
Country
India
Runtime
0 minute
Production year
2025
World premiere
7 November 2025
Worldwide Gross
$75,692
Production
Dheeraj Mogilineni Entertainment, Geetha Arts, Mass Movie Maker
Also known as
The Girlfriend, A namorada