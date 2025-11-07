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Poster of The Girlfriend
6.4
The Girlfriend - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films The Girlfriend
6.4

The Girlfriend

, 2025
The Girlfriend
India / Drama, Romantic / 18+
Trailers
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Poster of The Girlfriend
6.4
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The Girlfriend - Trailer
The Girlfriend  Trailer

Cast

Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna
Bhooma 'Bhoo' Devi
Rohini
Vikram's mother
Koushik Mahata
Anu Emmanuel
Durga
Rao Ramesh
Bhooma's father
Dheekshith Shetty
Vikram 'Vicky'
Rahul Ravindran
Professor Sudheer
Gayatri Bhargavi
Vaanya Aggarwal
Single Girl 2
Sanjana Vij
Harini Rao
Mahaboob Basha
Senior student
Director Rahul Ravindran
Writer Rahul Ravindran
Composer Prashanth Vihari, Hesham Abdul Wahab
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country India
Runtime 0 minute
Production year 2025
World premiere 7 November 2025
Release date
7 November 2025 UAE 18TC
Worldwide Gross $75,692
Production Dheeraj Mogilineni Entertainment, Geetha Arts, Mass Movie Maker
Also known as
The Girlfriend, A namorada

Film rating

6.4
Rate 12 votes
6.4 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025 
Updated 1 November 2025

Film Trailers

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