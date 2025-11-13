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7.4
Kinoafisha Films Timeless Tidings of Joy
7.4

Timeless Tidings of Joy

, 2025
Timeless Tidings of Joy
USA / Drama, Romantic / 18+
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7.4
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Synopsis

A woman planning to sell her grandmother's letterpress shop finds unexpected purpose when she meets a passionate preservationist, leading them both toward a chance at redemption and romance.

Cast

Candace Cameron Bure
Candace Cameron Bure
Ally
Paul Greene
Bennett
Graeme McComb
Natasha Bure
Young Joy
Samuel Braun
George Parker
Lydia Campbell
Opal
Lillian Doucet-Roche
Nina
Becs Hoskins
Mother
Simon Hoskins
Young Boy
Jonas Janz
Matthew
Holly LaRoche
Waitress
Director Paula Elle
Writer Taylor Kalupa, Masey McLain
Composer Will Derryberry, Hamish Thomson
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Production year 2025
Online premiere 13 November 2025
World premiere 13 November 2025
Production Candy Rock Entertainment, Syrup Studios
Also known as
Timeless Tidings of Joy, Bezvremene čestitke, Primite bezvremenske čestitke

Film rating

7.4
Rate 11 votes
6.7 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025 
Updated 31 October 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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