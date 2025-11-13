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7.4
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Timeless Tidings of Joy
7.4
Timeless Tidings of Joy
, 2025
Timeless Tidings of Joy
USA / Drama, Romantic / 18+
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7.4
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Synopsis
A woman planning to sell her grandmother's letterpress shop finds unexpected purpose when she meets a passionate preservationist, leading them both toward a chance at redemption and romance.
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Cast
Candace Cameron Bure
Ally
Paul Greene
Bennett
Graeme McComb
Natasha Bure
Young Joy
Samuel Braun
George Parker
Lydia Campbell
Opal
Lillian Doucet-Roche
Nina
Becs Hoskins
Mother
Simon Hoskins
Young Boy
Jonas Janz
Matthew
Holly LaRoche
Waitress
Director
Paula Elle
Writer
Taylor Kalupa
,
Masey McLain
Composer
Will Derryberry
,
Hamish Thomson
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Production year
2025
Online premiere
13 November 2025
World premiere
13 November 2025
Production
Candy Rock Entertainment, Syrup Studios
Also known as
Timeless Tidings of Joy, Bezvremene čestitke, Primite bezvremenske čestitke
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Film rating
7.4
Rate
11
votes
6.7
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025
Updated 31 October 2025
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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