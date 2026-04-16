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Poster of The Last Week of September
6.1
The Last Week of September - trailer in russian
Kinoafisha Films The Last Week of September
6.1

The Last Week of September

, 2024
L'ultima settimana di settembre
Italy / Drama
Tickets Trailers
Going 2
Not going 0
Tickets
Poster of The Last Week of September
6.1
Tickets
Going 2
Not going 0
The Last Week of September - trailer in russian
The Last Week of September  trailer in russian

Synopsis

Pietro Rinaldi, an elderly writer, widower and tired of life, plans to commit suicide on his birthday. After the sudden and tragic death of his daughter and son-in-law, Pietro will have to look after his teenage nephew Mattia.

Cast

Diego Abatantuono
Diego Abatantuono
Biagio Venditti
Biagio Venditti
Debora Boccuni
Debora Boccuni
Dan Borduz
Dan Borduz
Monica Contini
Monica Contini
Fabrizio Desideri
Fabrizio Desideri
Director Gianni de Blasi
Writer Pippo Mezzapesa, Gianni de Blasi, Antonella Gaeta, Lorenzo Licalzi
Composer Andrea De Rocco
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Italy
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2024
World premiere 16 April 2026
Release date
16 April 2026 Russia ПилотКино
Budget €1,800,000
Worldwide Gross $415,379
Production Tramp Ltd., Medusa Film, Passo Uno Cinema
Also known as
L'ultima settimana di settembre

Film rating

6.1
Rate 10 votes
6.1 IMDb

Film Trailers

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The Last Week of September - trailer in russian
The Last Week of September Trailer in russian
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Domzhur (Tsentralnyy Dom zhurnalistov)
17:20 from 400 ₽
Pioner
17:10 from 650 ₽
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Kutuzovskaya
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17:10 from 650 ₽
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