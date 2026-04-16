Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
6.1
Kinoafisha
Films
The Last Week of September
6.1
The Last Week of September
, 2024
L'ultima settimana di settembre
Italy / Drama
Tickets
Trailers
Going
2
Not going
0
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Similar
Filming locations
6.1
Tickets
Going
2
Not going
0
The Last Week of September
trailer in russian
trailer in russian
Synopsis
Pietro Rinaldi, an elderly writer, widower and tired of life, plans to commit suicide on his birthday. After the sudden and tragic death of his daughter and son-in-law, Pietro will have to look after his teenage nephew Mattia.
Expand
Cast
Diego Abatantuono
Biagio Venditti
Debora Boccuni
Dan Borduz
Monica Contini
Fabrizio Desideri
Director
Gianni de Blasi
Writer
Pippo Mezzapesa
,
Gianni de Blasi
,
Antonella Gaeta
,
Lorenzo Licalzi
Composer
Andrea De Rocco
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Italy
Runtime
1 hour 30 minutes
Production year
2024
World premiere
16 April 2026
Release date
16 April 2026
Russia
ПилотКино
Budget
€1,800,000
Worldwide Gross
$415,379
Production
Tramp Ltd., Medusa Film, Passo Uno Cinema
Also known as
L'ultima settimana di settembre
More
Film rating
6.1
Rate
10
votes
6.1
IMDb
Film Trailers
All trailers
The Last Week of September
Trailer in russian
1
0
The Last Week of September
Trailer
0
0
All trailers
All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Stills
How to book tickets
How to book tickets with a bank card
How to get to the cinema with an electronic ticket
What to do if...
Got any questions left?
The cinema reserves the right to change showtimes and ticket prices
Showtimes
Showtimes and Tickets
Domzhur (Tsentralnyy Dom zhurnalistov)
17:20
from 400 ₽
Pioner
17:10
from 650 ₽
All showtimes and tickets
Today
from 400 ₽
Tomorrow
from 350 ₽
24 April
from 450 ₽
25 April
from 600 ₽
26 April
from 400 ₽
27 April
from 300 ₽
28 April
from 300 ₽
All cinemas
Similar films for The Last Week of September
Captain Fantastic
Drama, Comedy, Adventure
2016, USA
7.0
Un Padre No Tan Padre
Comedy
2016, Mexico
6.0
A Man Called Ove
Drama, Comedy
2015, Sweden
7.0
St. Vincent
Comedy
2014, USA
7.0
Gran Torino
Drama
2008, USA
7.0
«The Last Week of September» now playing
Today
22
Tomorrow
23
Fri
24
Sat
25
Sun
26
Mon
27
Tue
28
Wed
29
Thu
30
Fri
1
Sat
2
Sun
3
Tue
5
Format
All
SUB
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
Undeground
How do I book tickets for The Last Week of September?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₽
Started
20:50
from 400 ₽
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₽
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₽
Domzhur (Tsentralnyy Dom zhurnalistov)
Aleksandrovskiy Sad
2D, SUB
17:20
from 400 ₽
Pioner
Kutuzovskaya
2D, SUB
17:10
from 650 ₽
All showtimes and tickets
Now Playing
New Releases
Project Hail Mary
2026, USA, Sci-Fi, Thriller, Drama, Comedy, Adventure
The Drama
2026, USA, Romantic, Comedy, Drama
Angels of War
2026, Russia, Drama, History, War
Your Heart Will Be Broken
2026, Russia, Romantic
Moya sobaka - kosmonavt
2026, Russia, Family, Adventure, Comedy, Children's
Kommersant
2026, Russia, Drama, Adaptation
Domovyonok Kuzya 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family, Fantasy, Children's
Petrushka
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Priklyucheniya zhyoltogo chemodanchika
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy, Adventure, Fantasy
Super Mario Galaxy
2026, Japan / USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Family, Fantasy, Adaptation, Horror
Normal
2026, Canada / USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
Roditelskiy dom
2025, Belarus / Russia, Comedy, Family
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree