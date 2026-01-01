Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
About
Filmography
Awards
Marit Nissen
Marit Nissen
Kinoafisha
Persons
Marit Nissen
Marit Nissen
Marit Nissen
Date of Birth
14 November 1966
Age
59 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress
Popular Films
7.3
La legge di Lidia Poët
(2023)
6.1
The Last Week of September
(2024)
Filmography
6.1
The Last Week of September
L'ultima settimana di settembre
Drama
2024, Italy
Watch trailer
7.3
La legge di Lidia Poët
Drama, Crime, Detective
2023, Italy
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree