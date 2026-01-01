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Marit Nissen
Marit Nissen Marit Nissen
Kinoafisha Persons Marit Nissen

Marit Nissen

Marit Nissen

Date of Birth
14 November 1966
Age
59 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress

Popular Films

La legge di Lidia Poët 7.3
La legge di Lidia Poët (2023)
The Last Week of September 6.1
The Last Week of September (2024)

Filmography

The Last Week of September 6.1
The Last Week of September L'ultima settimana di settembre
Drama 2024, Italy
Watch trailer
La legge di Lidia Poët 7.3
La legge di Lidia Poët
Drama, Crime, Detective 2023, Italy
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