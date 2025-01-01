By some quirk of fate, the two small-time thieves and the spoiled princess find themselves in the Black Forest full of magic beings who believe that everyone has a chance to mend his ways. However, sometimes even the best intentions need to take a pretty long way round to be achieved... Funny fairy tale full of action, excitement, fun, magic but also love.
CountryCzechia
Runtime1 hour 44 minutes
Production year2016
Budget€1,400,000
Worldwide Gross$806,540
ProductionApfel Production, Frame100r, Apfel Production
Also known as
Rachanda, Crazy Kingdom, Melnā meža karaļvalsts, Řachanda