Poster of Crazy Kingdom
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Crazy Kingdom

Crazy Kingdom

Rachanda 18+
Synopsis

By some quirk of fate, the two small-time thieves and the spoiled princess find themselves in the Black Forest full of magic beings who believe that everyone has a chance to mend his ways. However, sometimes even the best intentions need to take a pretty long way round to be achieved... Funny fairy tale full of action, excitement, fun, magic but also love.
Country Czechia
Runtime 1 hour 44 minutes
Production year 2016
Budget €1,400,000
Worldwide Gross $806,540
Production Apfel Production, Frame100r, Apfel Production
Also known as
Rachanda, Crazy Kingdom, Melnā meža karaļvalsts, Řachanda
Director
Marta Ferencova
Cast
Ales Bílík
Bolek Polívka
Jan Hrušínský
Oldřich Kaiser
Vlastimil Zavrel
Cast and Crew

Film rating

4.2
Rate 10 votes
4.2 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
