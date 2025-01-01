Menu
No poster for this film
Victoria Must Go
Victoria Must Go
Victoria må dø
18+
Comedy
Family
Synopsis
A satirical look at class divisions, in which the wealthy family feels privileged enough to persuade a law-abiding immigrant to do the job of assassin.
Country
Norway
Runtime
1 hour 25 minutes
Production year
2024
Budget
13,000,000 NOK
Worldwide Gross
$1,072,929
Production
På Film AS
Also known as
Victoria må dø, Como Se Livrar de uma Madrasta, Hay que echar a Victoria, Victoria Maa Doe, Victoria måste bort, Victoria moet dood, Victoria muss weg, Victoria Must Go, Victoria peab lahkuma, 該死的薇多利亞
Director
Gunnbjörg Gunnarsdóttir
Cast
Mille Sophie Rist Dalhaug
Sverre Thornam
Ine Marie Wilmann
Morten Svartveit
Leo Ajkic
Film rating
5.9
5.9
IMDb
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Now Playing
New Releases
Moment istiny
2025, Russia, Drama, History, War
Rowing for Gold
2025, Russia, Drama
Finnick 2
2025, Russia, Animation, Family
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
Good Boy
2025, USA, Horror, Thriller
Tron 3
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Lermontov. Doomsday
2025, Russia / Georgia, Biography
The Long Walk
2025, USA, Horror
Bone Lake
2024, USA, Horror, Detective, Thriller
Roofman
2025, USA, Crime, Drama
Ice Fall
2025, USA, Thriller
