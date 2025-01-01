Menu
Kinoafisha Films Victoria Must Go

Victoria Must Go

Victoria må dø 18+
Synopsis

A satirical look at class divisions, in which the wealthy family feels privileged enough to persuade a law-abiding immigrant to do the job of assassin.
Country Norway
Runtime 1 hour 25 minutes
Production year 2024
Budget 13,000,000 NOK
Worldwide Gross $1,072,929
Production På Film AS
Also known as
Victoria må dø, Como Se Livrar de uma Madrasta, Hay que echar a Victoria, Victoria Maa Doe, Victoria måste bort, Victoria moet dood, Victoria muss weg, Victoria Must Go, Victoria peab lahkuma, 該死的薇多利亞
Director
Gunnbjörg Gunnarsdóttir
Cast
Mille Sophie Rist Dalhaug
Sverre Thornam
Ine Marie Wilmann
Ine Marie Wilmann
Morten Svartveit
Morten Svartveit
Leo Ajkic
Cast and Crew

Film rating

5.9
Rate 10 votes
5.9 IMDb
Film Reviews
No reviews
