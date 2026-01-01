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About
Filmography
Morten Svartveit
Morten Svartveit
Kinoafisha
Persons
Morten Svartveit
Morten Svartveit
Morten Svartveit
Date of Birth
26 June 1978
Age
48 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Thriller hero
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
8.0
Pørni
(2021)
7.2
Love
(2024)
6.8
The Innocents
(2021)
Filmography
5.6
Festning Norge
Drama, Thriller
2024, Norway
7.2
Love
Kjærlighet
Drama, Romantic
2024, Norway
5.9
Victoria Must Go
Victoria må dø
Comedy, Family
2024, Norway
6.6
Gold Run
Gulltransporten
Drama, Thriller, War
2022, Norway
8
Pørni
Drama, Comedy, Family
2021, Norway
6.8
The Innocents
De uskyldige
Drama, Horror, Thriller
2021, Norway / Sweden / Denmark / Great Britain / France / Finland
Watch trailer
6.4
The Crossing
Flukten over grensen
Adventure, Drama, Family
2020, Norway
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