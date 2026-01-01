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Morten Svartveit
Morten Svartveit Morten Svartveit
Kinoafisha Persons Morten Svartveit

Morten Svartveit

Morten Svartveit

Date of Birth
26 June 1978
Age
48 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Thriller hero, Comedy actor

Popular Films

Pørni 8.0
Pørni (2021)
Love 7.2
Love (2024)
The Innocents 6.8
The Innocents (2021)

Filmography

Festning Norge 5.6
Festning Norge
Drama, Thriller 2024, Norway
Love 7.2
Love Kjærlighet
Drama, Romantic 2024, Norway
5.9
Victoria Must Go Victoria må dø
Comedy, Family 2024, Norway
Gold Run 6.6
Gold Run Gulltransporten
Drama, Thriller, War 2022, Norway
Pørni 8
Pørni
Drama, Comedy, Family 2021, Norway
The Innocents 6.8
The Innocents De uskyldige
Drama, Horror, Thriller 2021, Norway / Sweden / Denmark / Great Britain / France / Finland
Watch trailer
The Crossing 6.4
The Crossing Flukten over grensen
Adventure, Drama, Family 2020, Norway
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