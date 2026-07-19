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Poster of MULT v kino. Vypusk №197. Sochinyaem chudesa
Kinoafisha Films MULT v kino. Vypusk №197. Sochinyaem chudesa

MULT v kino. Vypusk №197. Sochinyaem chudesa

, 2026
Russia / Animation
Tickets
Tickets
Poster of MULT v kino. Vypusk №197. Sochinyaem chudesa
Tickets

Animated film details

Country Russia
Runtime 45 minutes
Production year 2026

Cartoon rating

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Best Animated Films  Best Russian Films 
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Showtimes Showtimes and Tickets
Formula Kino na Polezhaevskoy
11:10 from 170 ₽
Formula kino na Michurinskom
10:30 from 170 ₽
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₽
Started 20:50 from 400 ₽
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₽
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₽
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