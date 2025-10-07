Menu
Russian
The Wolves Always Come at Night

The Wolves Always Come at Night 18+
Synopsis

Davaa and Zaya are a young nomadic couple in the vast Bayanhongor region of Mongolia who are in the throes of animal birthing season when a seismic event suddenly changes their lives. They are forced to migrate afar but are haunted by their past lives.
Country Australia / Germany / Mongolia
Runtime 1 hour 35 minutes
Production year 2024
World premiere 7 October 2025
Release date
7 October 2025 Lithuania N7
Worldwide Gross $43,462
Production Chromosom Film, Guru Media, Over Here Productions
Also known as
The Wolves Always Come at Night, Die Wölfe kommen immer nachts, Les loups sortent toujours la nuit, Οι λύκοι πάντα βγαίνουν τη νύχτα
Director
Gabrielle Brady
Cast
Davaasuren Dagvasuren
Otgonzaya Dashzeveg
6.8
Rate 10 votes
6.8 IMDb
