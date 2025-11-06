Menu
Poster of Tales from the Magic Garden
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Tales from the Magic Garden

Tales from the Magic Garden

Pohádky po babicce
Synopsis

Tom (4 years old), Suzanne (8) and Derek (10) spend the weekend with their grandparents. But nothing is as usual: Grandpa seems to be elsewhere; Tom wonders where Grandma has gone, she who always tells him incredible stories; Derek is hard at work renovating the old apple tree hut. So following in the footsteps of her ancestor, Suzanne improvises herself as a storyteller to illuminate the house with imaginary and wonderful stories and try to fill the absence of Grandmother. The movie is an adaptation of three tales written by Arnost Goldflam.
Tales from the Magic Garden - trailer
Country Czechia / Slovakia / Slovenia / France
Runtime 1 hour 11 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 6 November 2025
Release date
6 November 2025 Czechia
Production Artichoke Film Production, MAUR Film, Vivement Lundi
Also known as
Pohádky po babicce, Tales from the Magic Garden, Geschichten aus dem Zaubergarten, Of Unwanted Things and People, 魔法草帽童話集
Director
David Sukup
Leon Vidmar
Cast
Mikulas Cizek
Arnost Goldflam
Zofie Hanova
Zuzana Krenerova
Cast and Crew

Cartoon rating

7.1
Rate 10 votes
7.2 IMDb
Tales from the Magic Garden - trailer
Stills
