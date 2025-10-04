The little girl, Laqi, ventured into the forest to search for her parents, only to encounter the demon child Luda. As a result, she entered the forest alongside Luda and embarked on a fantastical journey to find her family. During their exploration, Laqi and Luda encountered numerous hidden creatures in the forest, including the Mountain Sprite, Black Dog Spirit, Oil Hoof Cat, and Earth Ox. They also faced various crises and helped each other, eventually becoming trusted friends. However, deep within the forest, Laqi discovered that Luda, the demon child, was actually luring victims for capture. She faced a dilemma: should she trust her friend? Would she be able to find her parents as she wished? Despite facing many challenges and adversities, she gained valuable insights into trust and friendship.