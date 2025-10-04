Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Luda
1 poster
Going 0
Not going 0
Kinoafisha Films Luda

Luda

Yao guai sen lin 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Going 0
Not going 0

Synopsis

The little girl, Laqi, ventured into the forest to search for her parents, only to encounter the demon child Luda. As a result, she entered the forest alongside Luda and embarked on a fantastical journey to find her family. During their exploration, Laqi and Luda encountered numerous hidden creatures in the forest, including the Mountain Sprite, Black Dog Spirit, Oil Hoof Cat, and Earth Ox. They also faced various crises and helped each other, eventually becoming trusted friends. However, deep within the forest, Laqi discovered that Luda, the demon child, was actually luring victims for capture. She faced a dilemma: should she trust her friend? Would she be able to find her parents as she wished? Despite facing many challenges and adversities, she gained valuable insights into trust and friendship.
Country Taiwan, Province of China
Runtime 1 hour 26 minutes
Production year 2024
Online premiere 4 October 2025
World premiere 4 October 2025
Production Engine Studios
Also known as
Yao guai sen lin, Luda, 妖怪森林
Director
Patrick Wang
Vick Wang
Cast and Crew

Cartoon rating

6.1
Rate 10 votes
5.8 IMDb
Write review
Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Cartoon reviews
No reviews
Write review
Stills
Moment istiny
Moment istiny
2025, Russia, Drama, History, War
Rowing for Gold
Rowing for Gold
2025, Russia, Drama
Finnick 2
Finnick 2
2025, Russia, Animation, Family
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Dracula: A Love Tale
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
Tron 3
Tron 3
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Good Boy
Good Boy
2025, USA, Horror, Thriller
Lermontov. Doomsday
Lermontov. Doomsday
2025, Russia / Georgia, Biography
Pets on a Train
Pets on a Train
2025, France, Action, Animation, Comedy
The Long Walk
The Long Walk
2025, USA, Horror
Roofman
Roofman
2025, USA, Crime, Drama
One Battle After Another
One Battle After Another
2025, USA, Crime, Drama, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more