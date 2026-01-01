Menu
Chaperones

Chaperones 18+
Synopsis

A drug dealer and his buddies embark on a cross-country road trip while escorting a defiant teen, leading to unexpected complications and misadventures along the way.
Country USA
Production A24, Icki Eneo Arlo, Plan B Entertainment
Also known as
The Chaperones
Director
India Donaldson
Cast
Cooper Hoffman
Cooper Hoffman
David Jonsson Fray
Paul Dano
Paul Dano
Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
