Poster of The Pavilion
1 poster
The Pavilion

The Pavilion

Paviljon
Synopsis

A group of spunky seniors launch an armed rebellion against the employees of their retirement home, where they’ve been subjected to years of abuse and humiliation. Abandoned by their loved ones and left with nothing to lose, they stage an insurrection that grabs headlines, shocks the country — and proves that it’s never too late to find something worth fighting for.
Country Bosnia and Herzegovina / Croatia / North Macedonia / Serbia / Montenegro
Runtime 1 hour 40 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 25 September 2025
Release date
25 September 2025 Croatia 15
Worldwide Gross $9,928
Production Monte Royal Pictures Int., Krug Film, Cineplanet
Also known as
Paviljon, The Pavilion
Director
Dino Mustafic
Cast
Rade Serbedzija
Rade Serbedzija
Zijah Sokolović
Miralem Zupcevic
Ksenija Pajic
Jasna Diklić
Cast and Crew

Film rating

7.6
10 votes
7.3 IMDb
Film Reviews
No reviews
