A group of spunky seniors launch an armed rebellion against the employees of their retirement home, where they’ve been subjected to years of abuse and humiliation. Abandoned by their loved ones and left with nothing to lose, they stage an insurrection that grabs headlines, shocks the country — and proves that it’s never too late to find something worth fighting for.
CountryBosnia and Herzegovina / Croatia / North Macedonia / Serbia / Montenegro
Runtime1 hour 40 minutes
Production year2025
World premiere25 September 2025
Release date
25 September 2025
Croatia
15
Worldwide Gross$9,928
ProductionMonte Royal Pictures Int., Krug Film, Cineplanet