Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Meto Jovanovski
Meto Jovanovski
Kinoafisha
Persons
Meto Jovanovski
Meto Jovanovski
Meto Jovanovski
Date of Birth
17 January 1946
Age
77 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Date of death
16 November 2023
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor
Popular Films
7.7
Ruski konzul
(2024)
7.6
Enclave
(2015)
7.4
The Pavilion
(2025)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Drama
Year
All
2025
2024
2015
2012
All
4
Films
4
Actor
4
7.4
The Pavilion
Paviljon
Comedy, Drama
2025, Bosnia and Herzegovina / Croatia / North Macedonia / Serbia / Montenegro
7.7
Ruski konzul
Ruski konzul
Drama
2024, Serbia
7.6
Enclave
Enklava
Drama
2015, Germany / Serbia
6.9
When Day Breaks
Kad svane dan
Drama
2012, Serbia / France / Croatia
Watch trailer
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree