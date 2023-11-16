Menu
Meto Jovanovski

Meto Jovanovski

Date of Birth
17 January 1946
Age
77 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Date of death
16 November 2023
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor

Popular Films

Filmography

Genre
Year
The Pavilion 7.4
The Pavilion Paviljon
Comedy, Drama 2025, Bosnia and Herzegovina / Croatia / North Macedonia / Serbia / Montenegro
Ruski konzul 7.7
Ruski konzul Ruski konzul
Drama 2024, Serbia
Enclave 7.6
Enclave Enklava
Drama 2015, Germany / Serbia
When Day Breaks 6.9
When Day Breaks Kad svane dan
Drama 2012, Serbia / France / Croatia
