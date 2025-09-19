Menu
The Activist
The Activist
Aktyvistas
Thriller
Synopsis
A young man infiltrates a radical neo-Nazi group to find the killer of his LGBT+ activist boyfriend.
Country
Lithuania
Runtime
1 hour 34 minutes
Production year
2025
World premiere
19 September 2025
Release date
19 September 2025
Lithuania
N16
Budget
€536,300
Production
Naratyvas
Also known as
Aktyvistas, The Activist
Director
Romas Zabarauskas
Cast
Robertas Petraitis
Vaslov Goom
Simas Kuliesius
Tekle Baroti
Elvinas Juodkazis
Cast and Crew
Showtimes
