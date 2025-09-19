Menu
Poster of The Activist
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films The Activist

The Activist

Aktyvistas
Synopsis

A young man infiltrates a radical neo-Nazi group to find the killer of his LGBT+ activist boyfriend.
Country Lithuania
Runtime 1 hour 34 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 19 September 2025
Release date
19 September 2025 Lithuania N16
Budget €536,300
Production Naratyvas
Also known as
Aktyvistas, The Activist
Director
Romas Zabarauskas
Cast
Robertas Petraitis
Vaslov Goom
Simas Kuliesius
Tekle Baroti
Elvinas Juodkazis
Cast and Crew

Film rating

6.5
Rate 10 votes
6.3 IMDb
Film Reviews
No reviews
