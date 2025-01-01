Menu
Kinoafisha Films Jonty

Jonty

Jonty 18+
Synopsis

A coddled kid takes off for NYC where he joins forces with an old friend to produce a terrible Broadway play.
Country USA
Production A24, Broadway Video
Also known as
Jonty
Director
Lorene Scafaria
Lorene Scafaria
Eric Wareheim
Eric Wareheim
Cast
Jesse Plemons
Jesse Plemons
Michael Cera
Michael Cera
Cole Escola
Cole Escola
Cast and Crew

Film rating

0.0
Film Reviews
No reviews
