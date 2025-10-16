Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Hot Rod: Flying Brick
1 poster
Going 0
Not going 1
Kinoafisha Films Hot Rod: Flying Brick

Hot Rod: Flying Brick

Hot Rod: Letayushchij kirpich
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Going 0
Not going 1

Synopsis

black, brutal carbon fiber beauty with a retro body appeared one day in the garage of a famous racer and constructor from St. Petersburg. The birth of a powerful concept car was preceded by long development and reflection, selection of equipment and test drives. And now the unique Hot-Rod Flying Brick machine, which has no analogues yet, is ready to see the light of day. But it's so hard to find your place in the world when you're so powerful, fast, and different from other people. The hero is waiting for amazing adventures on the streets of the Northern capital, competitions at the Leningrad motorhome "Igor Drive" and new acquaintances on the way to his dream.

Country Russia
Runtime 30 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 16 October 2025
Release date
16 October 2025 Russia
Director
Darya Vershinina
Cast
Sergey Kabargin
Mariya Nayt
Ivan Bentsev
Artem Gaykovich
Evgeniy Muhortov
Cast and Crew
Film in Collections
Car Racing Movies Car Racing Movies

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Write review
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Stills
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Moment istiny
Moment istiny
2025, Russia, Drama, History, War
The Long Walk
The Long Walk
2025, USA, Horror
Dracula: A Love Tale
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
Pets on a Train
Pets on a Train
2025, France, Action, Animation, Comedy
The Exit 8
The Exit 8
2025, Japan, Adventure, Horror, Detective
Altered
Altered
2025, Canada, Action, Sci-Fi
The Conjuring: Last Rites
The Conjuring: Last Rites
2025, USA, Horror
Klyovny ulove
Klyovny ulove
2025, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Down
Down
2025, Russia, Action, Romantic, Thriller
Doktor Dinozavrov
Doktor Dinozavrov
2025, Russia, Animation
Avatar: The Way of Water
Avatar: The Way of Water
2022, USA, Adventure, Action, Sci-Fi
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more