black, brutal carbon fiber beauty with a retro body appeared one day in the garage of a famous racer and constructor from St. Petersburg. The birth of a powerful concept car was preceded by long development and reflection, selection of equipment and test drives. And now the unique Hot-Rod Flying Brick machine, which has no analogues yet, is ready to see the light of day. But it's so hard to find your place in the world when you're so powerful, fast, and different from other people. The hero is waiting for amazing adventures on the streets of the Northern capital, competitions at the Leningrad motorhome "Igor Drive" and new acquaintances on the way to his dream.
|16 October 2025
|Russia