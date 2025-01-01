Menu
From Ground Zero

Synopsis

"From Ground Zero" is a compelling project that brings together 22 short films created by talented filmmakers from Gaza. Launched by Rashid Masharawi, a notable Palestinian filmmaker, the initiative emerged amid the backdrop of conflict, aiming to provide a platform for young artists to express themselves through their craft. Each film, ranging from 3 to 7 minutes, presents a unique perspective on the current reality in Gaza. The project captures the diverse experiences of life in the Palestinian enclave, including the challenges, tragedies, and moments of resilience faced by its people. With a mix of genres such as fiction, documentary, docu-fiction, animation, and experimental cinema, "From Ground Zero" showcases a rich tapestry of stories that reflect the sorrow, joy, and hope inherent in Gazan life.
Country France / Jordan / Palestine, State of / Qatar / Switzerland
Runtime 1 hour 52 minutes
Production year 2024
Worldwide Gross $359,799
Production Masharawi Fund For Films & Filmmakers in Gaza, Coorigines Production, Metafora Production
Also known as
From Ground Zero, From Ground Zero: Stories from Gaza, Strefa zero, Απ' το σημείο μηδέν
Director
Aws Al-Banna
Ahmed Al-Danf
7.9
7.9 IMDb
