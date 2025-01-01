Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Рейтинги
3.6
IMDb Rating: 3.6
Rate
2 posters
Kinoafisha
Films
The Sound
The Sound
The Sound
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Action
Horror
Thriller
Synopsis
A group of climbers embarks on a dangerous climb that has been off-limits for years. What initially begins as an audacious expedition transforms into a battle for survival against a force that toys with them.
Expand
The Sound
trailer in russian
trailer in russian
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 44 minutes
Production year
2025
Production
Sadieland Productions
Also known as
The Sound, Звук
Director
Brendan Devane
Cast
William Fichtner
Jocelyn Hudon
David Clennon
Dzholin Key
Kyle Gass
Cast and Crew
Film rating
3.6
Rate
10
votes
3.6
IMDb
Write review
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Film Trailers
All trailers
The Sound
Trailer in russian
0
0
Все трейлеры
All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Now Playing
New Releases
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
The Long Walk
2025, USA, Horror
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
Pets on a Train
2025, France, Action, Animation, Comedy
Altered
2025, Canada, Action, Sci-Fi
Klyovny ulove
2025, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
The Exit 8
2025, Japan, Adventure, Horror, Detective
Down
2025, Russia, Action, Romantic, Thriller
The Conjuring: Last Rites
2025, USA, Horror
Doktor Dinozavrov
2025, Russia, Animation
Here
2024, USA, Drama
The Red Book Ritual: Gates of Hell
2025, New Zealand / Paraguay, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree