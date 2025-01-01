Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of The Sound
Poster of The Sound
Рейтинги
3.6 IMDb Rating: 3.6
Rate
2 posters
Kinoafisha Films The Sound

The Sound

The Sound
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

A group of climbers embarks on a dangerous climb that has been off-limits for years. What initially begins as an audacious expedition transforms into a battle for survival against a force that toys with them.
The Sound - trailer in russian
The Sound  trailer in russian
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 44 minutes
Production year 2025
Production Sadieland Productions
Also known as
The Sound, Звук
Director
Brendan Devane
Cast
William Fichtner
William Fichtner
Jocelyn Hudon
David Clennon
Dzholin Key
Kyle Gass
Cast and Crew

Film rating

3.6
Rate 10 votes
3.6 IMDb
Write review
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Film Trailers All trailers
The Sound - trailer in russian
The Sound Trailer in russian
Все трейлеры All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
The Long Walk
The Long Walk
2025, USA, Horror
Dracula: A Love Tale
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
Pets on a Train
Pets on a Train
2025, France, Action, Animation, Comedy
Altered
Altered
2025, Canada, Action, Sci-Fi
Klyovny ulove
Klyovny ulove
2025, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
The Exit 8
The Exit 8
2025, Japan, Adventure, Horror, Detective
Down
Down
2025, Russia, Action, Romantic, Thriller
The Conjuring: Last Rites
The Conjuring: Last Rites
2025, USA, Horror
Doktor Dinozavrov
Doktor Dinozavrov
2025, Russia, Animation
Here
Here
2024, USA, Drama
The Red Book Ritual: Gates of Hell
The Red Book Ritual: Gates of Hell
2025, New Zealand / Paraguay, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more