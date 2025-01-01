Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Hamilton
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Hamilton

Hamilton

Hamilton 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

Presenting the tale of American founding father Alexander Hamilton, this filmed version of the original Broadway smash hit is the story of America then, told by America now.
Country USA
Runtime 2 hours 40 minutes
Production year 2020
Worldwide Gross $15,824,487
Production Walt Disney Pictures, 5000 Broadway Productions, Nevis Productions
Also known as
Hamilton, Гамильтон, Anh Hùng Hamilton, Hamiltonas, Гамільтон, Хамилтон, Хамилтън, ハミルトン, 汉密尔顿, 漢密爾頓
Director
Thomas Kail
Cast
Daveed Diggs
Daveed Diggs
Renée Elise Goldsberry
Renée Elise Goldsberry
Jonathan Groff
Jonathan Groff
Christopher Neal Jackson
Christopher Neal Jackson
Jasmine Cephas Jones
Jasmine Cephas Jones
Cast and Crew

Film rating

8.3
Rate 10 votes
8.3 IMDb
Write review
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
The Long Walk
The Long Walk
2025, USA, Horror
Dracula: A Love Tale
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
Pets on a Train
Pets on a Train
2025, France, Action, Animation, Comedy
Altered
Altered
2025, Canada, Action, Sci-Fi
Klyovny ulove
Klyovny ulove
2025, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
The Exit 8
The Exit 8
2025, Japan, Adventure, Horror, Detective
Down
Down
2025, Russia, Action, Romantic, Thriller
The Conjuring: Last Rites
The Conjuring: Last Rites
2025, USA, Horror
Doktor Dinozavrov
Doktor Dinozavrov
2025, Russia, Animation
Here
Here
2024, USA, Drama
The Red Book Ritual: Gates of Hell
The Red Book Ritual: Gates of Hell
2025, New Zealand / Paraguay, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more