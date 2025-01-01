Menu
1 poster
Kinoafisha
Films
Hamilton
Hamilton
Hamilton
18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Biography
Drama
History
Synopsis
Presenting the tale of American founding father Alexander Hamilton, this filmed version of the original Broadway smash hit is the story of America then, told by America now.
Expand
Country
USA
Runtime
2 hours 40 minutes
Production year
2020
Worldwide Gross
$15,824,487
Production
Walt Disney Pictures, 5000 Broadway Productions, Nevis Productions
Also known as
Hamilton, Гамильтон, Anh Hùng Hamilton, Hamiltonas, Гамільтон, Хамилтон, Хамилтън, ハミルトン, 汉密尔顿, 漢密爾頓
Director
Thomas Kail
Cast
Daveed Diggs
Renée Elise Goldsberry
Jonathan Groff
Christopher Neal Jackson
Jasmine Cephas Jones
Cast and Crew
Film rating
8.3
Rate
10
votes
8.3
IMDb
Write review
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
