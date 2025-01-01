Menu
For Rana

For Rana 18+
Synopsis

Aref lives with his wife and their daughter Rana. He intends to break the world record for motorcycle ramp jump, but gets entangled in family events that put him in a dilemma.
Country Iran
Runtime 1 hour 27 minutes
Production year 2024
Also known as
For Rana, Ради Рааны
Director
Iman Yazdi
Cast
Payam Ahmadinia
Hediyeh Bazvand
Hamed Behdad
Nader Fallah
Pantea Panahiha
Cast and Crew

Film rating

6.1
Rate 10 votes
5.7 IMDb
