Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
1 poster
Kinoafisha
Films
Primitive War
Primitive War
Primitive War
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Action
Horror
Sci-Fi
Synopsis
Vietnam. 1968. A recon unit known as Vulture Squad is sent to an isolated jungle valley to uncover the fate of a missing Green Beret platoon. They soon discover they are not alone.
Expand
Country
Australia
Runtime
2 hours 15 minutes
Production year
2025
Worldwide Gross
$219,046
Production
Sparke Films
Also known as
Primitive War, Primitív háború, Primitivní válka, Prymitywna wojna, Rim for the Jungle, Πρωτόγονος πόλεμος, Оцеляване на примитивните, Первісна війна, Первобытная война, 原始戰爭, 報いの戦争, 清算之戰
Director
Luke Sparke
Cast
Tricia Helfer
Jeremy Piven
Ryan Kwanten
Nick Wechsler
Jeremy Lindsay Taylor
Cast and Crew
Film rating
7.4
Rate
10
votes
6.8
IMDb
Write review
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Stills
Now Playing
New Releases
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Moment istiny
2025, Russia, Drama, History, War
The Long Walk
2025, USA, Horror
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
Pets on a Train
2025, France, Action, Animation, Comedy
The Conjuring: Last Rites
2025, USA, Horror
The Exit 8
2025, Japan, Adventure, Horror, Detective
Altered
2025, Canada, Action, Sci-Fi
Down
2025, Russia, Action, Romantic, Thriller
Doktor Dinozavrov
2025, Russia, Animation
Klyovny ulove
2025, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
The Red Book Ritual: Gates of Hell
2025, New Zealand / Paraguay, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree