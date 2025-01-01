Menu
Synopsis

Vietnam. 1968. A recon unit known as Vulture Squad is sent to an isolated jungle valley to uncover the fate of a missing Green Beret platoon. They soon discover they are not alone.
Country Australia
Runtime 2 hours 15 minutes
Production year 2025
Worldwide Gross $219,046
Production Sparke Films
Also known as
Primitive War, Primitív háború, Primitivní válka, Prymitywna wojna, Rim for the Jungle, Πρωτόγονος πόλεμος, Оцеляване на примитивните, Первісна війна, Первобытная война, 原始戰爭, 報いの戦争, 清算之戰
Director
Luke Sparke
Luke Sparke
Cast
Tricia Helfer
Tricia Helfer
Jeremy Piven
Jeremy Piven
Ryan Kwanten
Ryan Kwanten
Nick Wechsler
Jeremy Lindsay Taylor
7.4
Rate 10 votes
6.8 IMDb
