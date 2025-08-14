Menu
Western Stars

Western Stars 18+
Synopsis

The incomparable Bruce Springsteen performs his critically acclaimed latest album and muses on life, rock, and the American dream, in this intimate and personal concert film co-directed by Thom Zimny and Springsteen himself.
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 23 minutes
Production year 2019
World premiere 14 August 2025
Release date
14 August 2025 Iceland Allowed
Worldwide Gross $3,681,681
Production M3 Music Mix Mobile, New Line Cinema, Warner Bros.
Also known as
Western Stars, Брус Спрингстийн: Western Stars, 西方之星
Director
Bruce Springsteen
Thom Zimny
Cast
Patti Scialfa
Bruce Springsteen
Cast and Crew

Film rating

7.6
Rate 10 votes
7.6 IMDb
Write review
