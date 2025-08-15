Edwin promised to his sister on her death bed to find her son she gave up long time ago. Edwin's quest brought him to become a substitute teacher in Duri High School, Jakarta, a school for juvenile delinquents. There he must face the most violent students to find his nephew. When he eventually finds the boy, a city-wide riot erupts and Edwin is trapped im the school with the cruel kids out for his blood.
CountryIndonesia / USA
Runtime1 hour 58 minutes
Production year2025
Online premiere15 August 2025
World premiere15 August 2025
ProductionAmazon MGM Studios, Come and See Pictures, Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM)
Also known as
Pengepungan di Bukit Duri, The Siege at Thorn High, 荊棘高校：血色圍城