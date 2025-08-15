Menu
Poster of The Siege at Thorn High
1 poster
The Siege at Thorn High

The Siege at Thorn High

Pengepungan di Bukit Duri
Synopsis

Edwin promised to his sister on her death bed to find her son she gave up long time ago. Edwin's quest brought him to become a substitute teacher in Duri High School, Jakarta, a school for juvenile delinquents. There he must face the most violent students to find his nephew. When he eventually finds the boy, a city-wide riot erupts and Edwin is trapped im the school with the cruel kids out for his blood.
Country Indonesia / USA
Runtime 1 hour 58 minutes
Production year 2025
Online premiere 15 August 2025
World premiere 15 August 2025
Production Amazon MGM Studios, Come and See Pictures, Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM)
Also known as
Pengepungan di Bukit Duri, The Siege at Thorn High, 荊棘高校：血色圍城
Director
Joko Anwar
Joko Anwar
Cast
Hana Malasan
Endy Arfian
Endy Arfian
Morgan Oey
Omara N. Esteghlal
Fatih Unru
Cast and Crew

Film rating

7.1
10 votes
6.6 IMDb
Film Reviews
Stills
