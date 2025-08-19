Menu
Levels

Levels

Levels 18+
Synopsis

After witnessing his girlfriend's murder, a man risks everything - including reality itself - to discover the truth.
Levels - trailer
Levels  trailer
Country Canada
Runtime 1 hour 33 minutes
Production year 2024
Online premiere 19 August 2025
World premiere 19 August 2025
Production Orbital Mechanics, Middle Child Films Inc., Farpoint Films
Also known as
Levels, Tasandid, Уровни
Director
Adam Stern
Cast
Cara Gee
Cara Gee
Peter Mooney
Aaron Abrams
Aaron Abrams
David Hewlett
David Hewlett
Amanda Tapping
Amanda Tapping
5.0
5 IMDb
Levels - trailer
Levels Trailer
