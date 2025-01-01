Menu
Poster of Summer Beats
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Summer Beats

Summer Beats

Ma frère
Synopsis

Paris, a working-class neighborhood in the 19th arrondissement. Shaï and Djeneba are 19 years old and have been friends since childhood. One is burdened by an overbearing family. The other by deep loneliness. Over the course of a summer, they work as counselors at a summer camp, far from the tower blocks where they grew up—no longer quite children, yet officially responsible for a group of kids aged 6 to 10. On the cusp of adulthood, they will have to make choices to grow up and reinvent their friendship.
Country France
Runtime 1 hour 52 minutes
Production year 2025
Also known as
Ma frère, Summer Beats
Director
Lise Akoka
Romane Gueret
Cast
Mouctar Diawara
Fanta Kebe
Zakaria-Tayeb Lazab
Shirel Nataf
Cast and Crew

Film rating

6.9
Rate 10 votes
7 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
No reviews
