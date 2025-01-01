Menu
Cast & Crew
The Fifth Step
The Fifth Step
The Fifth Step
Drama
Synopsis
James, an alcoholics anonymous veteran, sponsors newcomer Luka. Their friendship faces a test when Luka's fifth-step confession creates tension between them.
Country
Great Britain
Runtime
1 hour 40 minutes
Production year
2025
Production
Neal Street Productions
Also known as
The Fifth Step, National Theatre Live: The Fifth Step
Director
Finn Den Hertog
Cast
Jack Lowden
Martin Freeman
Cast and Crew
Film rating
0.0
0
vote
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
No reviews
