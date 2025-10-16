Menu
6.4
IMDb Rating: 6.4
No Instructions
No Instructions
Sin instrucciones
Comedy
Synopsis
Leo is a single, womanizing guy who lives day to day in a tiny beach town in the Canary Islands. One day one of his old flings, Julia, reappears to leave a baby of a few months in his arms and she disappears at the next morning.
No Instructions
trailer in russian
trailer in russian
Country
Spain
Runtime
1 hour 39 minutes
Production year
2024
World premiere
16 October 2025
Release date
16 October 2025
Russia
Пионер
Worldwide Gross
$1,586,439
Production
La Pepa Films, Basque Films
Also known as
Sin instrucciones, No Instructions, Babies Don't Come with Instructions, Χωρίς οδηγίες, Детки: Инструкция не прилагается
Director
Marina Seresesky
Cast
Paco León
Maia Zaitegi
Silvia Alonso
Malcolm Treviño-Sitté
Yailene Serra
Film rating
6.4
6.4
IMDb
No Instructions
Trailer in russian
