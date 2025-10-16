Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of No Instructions
Poster of No Instructions
Рейтинги
6.4 IMDb Rating: 6.4
Rate
2 posters
Going 1
Not going 1
Kinoafisha Films No Instructions

No Instructions

Sin instrucciones
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Going 1
Not going 1

Synopsis

Leo is a single, womanizing guy who lives day to day in a tiny beach town in the Canary Islands. One day one of his old flings, Julia, reappears to leave a baby of a few months in his arms and she disappears at the next morning.
No Instructions - trailer in russian
No Instructions  trailer in russian
Country Spain
Runtime 1 hour 39 minutes
Production year 2024
World premiere 16 October 2025
Release date
16 October 2025 Russia Пионер
Worldwide Gross $1,586,439
Production La Pepa Films, Basque Films
Also known as
Sin instrucciones, No Instructions, Babies Don't Come with Instructions, Χωρίς οδηγίες, Детки: Инструкция не прилагается
Director
Marina Seresesky
Cast
Paco León
Paco León
Maia Zaitegi
Silvia Alonso
Silvia Alonso
Malcolm Treviño-Sitté
Yailene Serra
Cast and Crew

Film rating

6.4
Rate 10 votes
6.4 IMDb
Write review
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Film Trailers All trailers
No Instructions - trailer in russian
No Instructions Trailer in russian
Все трейлеры All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Stills
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Moment istiny
Moment istiny
2025, Russia, Drama, History, War
The Long Walk
The Long Walk
2025, USA, Horror
Dracula: A Love Tale
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
Pets on a Train
Pets on a Train
2025, France, Action, Animation, Comedy
The Exit 8
The Exit 8
2025, Japan, Adventure, Horror, Detective
The Conjuring: Last Rites
The Conjuring: Last Rites
2025, USA, Horror
Altered
Altered
2025, Canada, Action, Sci-Fi
Down
Down
2025, Russia, Action, Romantic, Thriller
Doktor Dinozavrov
Doktor Dinozavrov
2025, Russia, Animation
Klyovny ulove
Klyovny ulove
2025, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
The Red Book Ritual: Gates of Hell
The Red Book Ritual: Gates of Hell
2025, New Zealand / Paraguay, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more