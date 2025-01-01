Menu
5.6
IMDb Rating: 5
2 posters
Kinoafisha
Films
Kiss of the Spider Woman
Kiss of the Spider Woman
Kiss of the Spider Woman
Drama
Musical
Synopsis
Valentín, a political prisoner, shares a cell with Molina, a window dresser convicted of public indecency. The two form an unlikely bond as Molina recounts the plot of a Hollywood musical starring his favorite silver screen diva, Ingrid Luna.
Kiss of the Spider Woman
trailer
trailer
Country
USA
Runtime
2 hours 8 minutes
Production year
2025
Production
1000 Eyes, Artists Equity, Josephson Entertainment
Also known as
Kiss of the Spider Woman, O Beijo da Mulher Aranha, O Beijo da Mulher-Aranha, Pocałunek kobiety pająka, Поцелуй женщины-паука, Поцілунок жінки-павука
Director
William «Bill» Condon
Cast
Diego Luna
Jennifer Lopez
Bruno Bichir
Josefina Scaglione
Aline Mayagoitia
Film rating
5.6
10
votes
5
IMDb
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
Film Trailers
Kiss of the Spider Woman
Trailer
0
0
Kiss of the Spider Woman
Teaser-trailer
1
0
