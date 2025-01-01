Menu
Poster of Kiss of the Spider Woman
5.6 IMDb Rating: 5
Kiss of the Spider Woman

Kiss of the Spider Woman
Valentín, a political prisoner, shares a cell with Molina, a window dresser convicted of public indecency. The two form an unlikely bond as Molina recounts the plot of a Hollywood musical starring his favorite silver screen diva, Ingrid Luna.
Kiss of the Spider Woman  trailer
Country USA
Runtime 2 hours 8 minutes
Production year 2025
Production 1000 Eyes, Artists Equity, Josephson Entertainment
Kiss of the Spider Woman, O Beijo da Mulher Aranha, O Beijo da Mulher-Aranha, Pocałunek kobiety pająka, Поцелуй женщины-паука, Поцілунок жінки-павука
William «Bill» Condon
Diego Luna
Jennifer Lopez
Bruno Bichir
Josefina Scaglione
Aline Mayagoitia
5.6
10 votes
5 IMDb
Kiss of the Spider Woman Trailer
Kiss of the Spider Woman Teaser-trailer
