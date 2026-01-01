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The Reality War
6.0
The Reality War
, 2025
The Reality War
Great Britain / Adventure, Drama, Sci-Fi / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
Quotes
Facts
6.0
Synopsis
N/A
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Cast
Anita Dobson
Mrs. Flood
Varada Sethu
Belinda Chandra
Ncuti Gatwa
The Doctor
Jodie Whittaker
The Doctor
Billie Piper
Millie Gibson
Ruby Sunday
Archie Panjabi
The Rani
Steph de Whalley
Anita Benn
Sam Lawton
Winnie Petheridge
Ruth Madeley
Shirley Bingham
Director
Alex Pillai
Writer
Russell T. Davies
Composer
Murray Gold
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Great Britain
Production year
2025
Production
BBC Studios, Bad Wolf
Also known as
The Reality War
More
Film rating
6.0
Rate
12
votes
6.2
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025
Quotes
Mrs. Flood
No more two Rani's
Showtimes
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