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Poster of The Reality War
6.0
Kinoafisha Films The Reality War
6.0

The Reality War

, 2025
The Reality War
Great Britain / Adventure, Drama, Sci-Fi / 18+
Poster of The Reality War
6.0

Synopsis

N/A

Cast

Anita Dobson
Mrs. Flood
Varada Sethu
Belinda Chandra
Ncuti Gatwa
Ncuti Gatwa
The Doctor
Jodie Whittaker
Jodie Whittaker
The Doctor
Billie Piper
Billie Piper
Millie Gibson
Millie Gibson
Ruby Sunday
Archie Panjabi
Archie Panjabi
The Rani
Steph de Whalley
Anita Benn
Sam Lawton
Winnie Petheridge
Ruth Madeley
Ruth Madeley
Shirley Bingham
Director Alex Pillai
Writer Russell T. Davies
Composer Murray Gold
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Great Britain
Production year 2025
Production BBC Studios, Bad Wolf
Also known as
The Reality War

Film rating

6.0
Rate 12 votes
6.2 IMDb
Place in the rating
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