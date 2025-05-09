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Absolute Dominion
6.3
Absolute Dominion
, 2025
Absolute Dominion
USA / Action, Sci-Fi / 18+
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Synopsis
In 2085 A.D., global governing forces host a martial arts tournament. The last fighter standing wins Absolute Dominion for one faith.
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Cast
Patton Oswalt
Julie Ann Emery
Commander Diane Zimmer
Alex Winter
Dr. Jehuda Bruno
Andy Allo
Naya Olinga
Reagan Gomez-Preston
Claudia
Olunike Adeliyi
Professor Sitara Bruno
June Carryl
Professor Amanda Harris
David Torok
Laith Ashley
Freddy Alvarez
Junes Zahdi
Nizar Haddad
Fabiano Viett
Mestre Gato Santo
Jeremy Angel
busboy
Director
Lexi Alexander
Writer
Lexi Alexander
Composer
Kurt Farquhar
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
0 minute
Production year
2025
Online premiere
9 May 2025
World premiere
9 May 2025
Budget
$13,000,000
Production
Ajnabi Productions, Trouper Productions
Also known as
Absolute Dominion, Täielik mõjuvõim
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Film rating
6.3
Rate
11
votes
4.5
IMDb
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Best Films of 2025
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