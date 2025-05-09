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6.3
Kinoafisha Films Absolute Dominion
6.3

Absolute Dominion

, 2025
Absolute Dominion
USA / Action, Sci-Fi / 18+
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Not going 0
6.3
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Synopsis

In 2085 A.D., global governing forces host a martial arts tournament. The last fighter standing wins Absolute Dominion for one faith.

Cast

Patton Oswalt
Patton Oswalt
Julie Ann Emery
Julie Ann Emery
Commander Diane Zimmer
Alex Winter
Alex Winter
Dr. Jehuda Bruno
Andy Allo
Andy Allo
Naya Olinga
Reagan Gomez-Preston
Claudia
Olunike Adeliyi
Professor Sitara Bruno
June Carryl
Professor Amanda Harris
David Torok
Laith Ashley
Freddy Alvarez
Junes Zahdi
Nizar Haddad
Fabiano Viett
Mestre Gato Santo
Jeremy Angel
busboy
Director Lexi Alexander
Writer Lexi Alexander
Composer Kurt Farquhar
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 0 minute
Production year 2025
Online premiere 9 May 2025
World premiere 9 May 2025
Budget $13,000,000
Production Ajnabi Productions, Trouper Productions
Also known as
Absolute Dominion, Täielik mõjuvõim

Film rating

6.3
Rate 11 votes
4.5 IMDb
Place in the rating
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