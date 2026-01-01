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6.9
Kinoafisha Films Burning an Illusion
6.9

Burning an Illusion

, 1982
Burning an Illusion
Great Britain / Drama / 18+
6.9

Synopsis

A young black woman in England becomes increasingly frustrated with her life with her lazy, demanding boyfriend, and with the help of friends seeks something better.

Cast

Cassie McFarlane
Pat Williams
Victor Romero Evans
Del Bennett
Beverley Martin
Sonia
Angela Wynter
Cynthia
Malcolm Frederick
Chamberlain
Chris Tummings
Scotty
Trevor Laird
Pest
Corinne Skinner-Carter
Pat's Mother
Marva Buchanan
Lorna
Larrington Walker
Tony
Director Menelik Shabazz
Writer Menelik Shabazz
Composer Ras Angels, Seyoum Netfa
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 46 minutes
Production year 1982
Production British Film Institute (BFI)
Also known as
Burning an Illusion, Illuusiot murtuvat, Krossa illusionerna!, Spaljivanje iluzije, Knus illusjonene

Film rating

6.9
Rate 10 votes
6.9 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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