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6.9
Kinoafisha
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Burning an Illusion
6.9
Burning an Illusion
, 1982
Burning an Illusion
Great Britain / Drama / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
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6.9
Synopsis
A young black woman in England becomes increasingly frustrated with her life with her lazy, demanding boyfriend, and with the help of friends seeks something better.
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Cast
Cassie McFarlane
Pat Williams
Victor Romero Evans
Del Bennett
Beverley Martin
Sonia
Angela Wynter
Cynthia
Malcolm Frederick
Chamberlain
Chris Tummings
Scotty
Trevor Laird
Pest
Corinne Skinner-Carter
Pat's Mother
Marva Buchanan
Lorna
Larrington Walker
Tony
Director
Menelik Shabazz
Writer
Menelik Shabazz
Composer
Ras Angels
,
Seyoum Netfa
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Great Britain
Runtime
1 hour 46 minutes
Production year
1982
Production
British Film Institute (BFI)
Also known as
Burning an Illusion, Illuusiot murtuvat, Krossa illusionerna!, Spaljivanje iluzije, Knus illusjonene
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Film rating
6.9
Rate
10
votes
6.9
IMDb
Showtimes
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