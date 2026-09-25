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Poster of The Last Musician of Auschwitz
8.8
Kinoafisha Films The Last Musician of Auschwitz
8.8

The Last Musician of Auschwitz

, 2025
The Last Musician of Auschwitz
Great Britain / Documentary / 18+
Poster of The Last Musician of Auschwitz
8.8

Cast

Jonathan Freedland
Interviewed Guest
Petra Gelbart
Interviewed Guest
Krzysztof Kulisiewicz
Interviewed Guest
Andre Laks
Interviewed Guest
Anita Lasker-Wallfisch
Interviewed Guest
Francesco Lotoro
Interviewed Guest
Ulrike Migdal
Interviewed Guest
Katie Shalka
Anita Lasker- Wallfisch
Director Toby Trackman
Composer Jessica Dannheisser
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2025
Production Two Rivers Media, Access Entertainment
Also known as
The Last Musician of Auschwitz, Ultimul muzician de la Auschwitz

Film rating

8.8
Rate 11 votes
8.4 IMDb
Place in the rating
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