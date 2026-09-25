8.8The Last Musician of Auschwitz
The Last Musician of Auschwitz, 2025
Great Britain / Documentary / 18+
Cast
Jonathan Freedland
Interviewed Guest
Petra Gelbart
Interviewed Guest
Krzysztof Kulisiewicz
Interviewed Guest
Andre Laks
Interviewed Guest
Anita Lasker-Wallfisch
Interviewed Guest
Francesco Lotoro
Interviewed Guest
Ulrike Migdal
Interviewed Guest
Katie Shalka
Anita Lasker- Wallfisch
Director Toby Trackman
Composer Jessica Dannheisser
Film details
Country Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2025
Production Two Rivers Media, Access Entertainment
Also known as
The Last Musician of Auschwitz, Ultimul muzician de la Auschwitz
Updated 25 September 2026
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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