Synopsis

Mike, a rough sleeper in London, trapped in a cycle of self-destruction as he attempts to turn his life around. Raw and absurd, the film is a story about the strange patterns that keep pulling us back.
Country Great Britain
Production year 2025
Production British Film Institute (BFI), BBC Film, BBC Film
Also known as
Urchin, Łobuz
Director
Harris Dickinson
Harris Dickinson
Cast
Frank Dillane
Frank Dillane
Amr Vakid
Megan Northam
Karyna Khymchuk
Murat Erkek
6.9
6.9 IMDb
