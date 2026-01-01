Menu
Awards and nominations of The Secret Agent 2025

Academy Awards, USA 2026 Academy Awards, USA 2026
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
 Best Casting
Nominee
 Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
 Best International Feature Film
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 2025 Cannes Film Festival 2025
Best Director
Winner
Competition
Winner
Best Actor
Winner
AFCAE Award
Winner
Palme d'Or
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2026 Golden Globes, USA 2026
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Winner
Best Foreign Film
Winner
Best Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
