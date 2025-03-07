Menu
Poster of Meeting with Pol Pot
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Meeting with Pol Pot

Meeting with Pol Pot

Rendez-vous avec Pol Pot 18+
Synopsis

Democratic Kampuchea (Cambodia) - 1978. Three French journalists are invited by the Khmer Rouge to conduct an exclusive interview of the regime's leader, Pol Pot. The country seems ideal. But behind the Potemkin village, the Khmer Rouge regime is declining and the war with Vietnam threatens to invade the country. The regime is looking for culprits, secretly carrying out a large scale genocide. Under the eyes of the journalists, the beautiful picture cracks, revealing the horror. Their journey progressively turns into a nightmare. Freely inspired by journalist Elizabeth Becker's account in When the war was over.
Country Cambodia / France / Qatar / Taiwan / Turkey
Runtime 1 hour 52 minutes
Production year 2024
World premiere 7 March 2025
Release date
7 March 2025 Lithuania N16
Worldwide Gross $366,578
Production Catherine Dussart Productions (CDP), Anupheap Productions, Canal+
Also known as
Rendez-vous avec Pol Pot, Meeting with Pol Pot, Camboya, 1978, Encontro com o Ditador, Encontro com Pol Pot, Spotkanie z Pol Potem, Встреча с Пол Потом, 約見波布
Director
Rithy Panh
Cast
Irène Jacob
Irène Jacob
Grégoire Colin
Grégoire Colin
Cyril Guei
Cyril Guei
Bun-Hok Lim
Leng Thirith
Cast and Crew

Film rating

6.4
Rate 10 votes
6.5 IMDb
